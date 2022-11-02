Lisa Ceola Liles was born December 19, 1972, in Albemarle, North Carolina. She was the daughter of Ruby Irene Davis Jennings and the late Mitchell Liles, Sr. She answered the savior’s call Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro surrounded in love by her family.
Lisa attended Norwood Elementary and South Stanly High School and graduated from Anson Senior High in 1991. After graduating, she attended Kings College in Charlotte, North Carolina, and graduated from Job Corp in Atlanta, Georgia. After relocating to Virginia, she studied medical billing at Sanford Brown College in McLean, Virginia.
Lisa learned about the love of Christ and accepted him as her Lord and Savior at an early age. She was baptized and joined the Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Polkton, Burnsville Community, North Carolina, where she served on the Youth Choir and Junior Usher Board. Upon moving to Owensboro, she joined the Zion Baptist Church where she served until her health failed.
Lisa was last employed at US Bank in the mortgage department. While there, and everywhere Lisa went, she made a lasting impact. Lisa had a loving and caring spirit about herself. She was always concerned about others and would help anyone she could at any time. Lisa was very devoted to her family and always planned family gatherings for the holidays and special occasions to make sure the family was together. Her niece and nephews were her joy. She always wanted the best for them, often going above and beyond for their happiness.
Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Mitchell Liles, Sr.; stepfather, Rev. Freddie W. Sullivan; maternal grandparents, Gaston and Geneva Davis; paternal grandparents, William Haywood and Ceola Liles; uncles, Johnnie Davis, James Crowel Davis, and Walter Liles; and aunt, Tiny Lowery.
Left to cherish fond memories of Lisa are her mother, Ruby Irene Davis Jennings, and stepfather, C.W. Jennings of Owensboro; one sister, Andrea N. Clark of Harrisburg, North Carolina; two brothers, Mitchell Liles Jr. of Charlotte, North Carolina and Demetrius Wall of Greensboro, North Carolina; one special niece, Krystal I. Lacayo; three nephews, Satuye A. Lacayo, Mitchell Jamari Liles, and Jordan A. Liles; five aunts, Rosa Brewer, Ila Davis, Diane Davis, Frances Benton, and Esther Davis; two uncles, Charlie (Kate) Davis and Lonnie E. Davis; one great-aunt, Montessa Johnson; along with stepsisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and a host of cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Service will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Smith’s Memorial Chapel, 604 Salisbury St., Wadesboro, North Carolina. Interment will be in the Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Burnsville Community, Polkton, North Carolina.
McFarland Funeral Home has been entrusted with local care for Ms. Liles.
