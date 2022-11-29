HARTFORD — Lisa Crow Ford, 58, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Ohio County Hospital. Lisa was born December 21, 1963, to Bill and Faye Crow. Lisa was a devoted worker. She worked for the Ohio County Board of Education as a bus monitor, lunch lady, preschool monitor, night janitor, and school-age childcare teacher throughout her time with them. She impacted the lives of many of the kids that passed through the door of any school in Ohio County for over 20 years. She loved each of her kids and continued to root for them even long after they graduated. Lisa also worked as a cashier at the Beaver Dam Wal-Mart.
To anyone that met Lisa, they knew she loved to make people laugh and many would say if she wasn’t joking with them, then they thought she was mad at them. She had a sense of humor.
Lisa loved her family. She raised three daughters and was an active part of her grandchildren’s lives. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. You could not have a conversation where she didn’t make sure to talk about them. She was also a devoted daughter, sister, and aunt.
Lisa was proceeded in death by her father, Bill Crow; her brother, David Crow; her nephew, Hunter Moseley; and her grandparents, Charles and Nona Crow, James Smith, and Martha and Charles Simpson.
Lisa is survived by her mother, Faye Crow; her three daughters, Erica (Carol) Ford, Brooke Ford, and Melanie (Jacob) Williams; her granddaughters, Callie Ford, Athena Ford, Charlie Williams, and Chandler Williams; her Grandsons, Isaac Woodson and Elijah Ford; her sister, Tina (Bill) Moseley; her niece, Savanna (Drew) Vaughn; her nephews, Heath (Julie) Moseley, Kurt (Amanda) Moseley, and Kanyon (Allie) Moseley; her great-nieces, Presleigh Janes, Breeleigh Vaughn, Lexi Moseley, Addison Moseley, Scarlett Moseley, Aaralynn Moseley, and Wrenleigh Moseley; and her great-nephew, Everette Moseley.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. David Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Friends may visit the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
