HORSE BRANCH — Lisa Fulton Hicks, 57, of Horse Branch, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, with her family by her side at Ohio County Healthcare.
Survivors: husband, Chris Hicks; children, Matthew (Amy) Fulton, Shaun (Kendra) Irvin, Taylor (Atlanta) Baize, Sophia Hicks, and Serenity Hicks; and sisters, Rita Griggs and Jenny (Dewayne) Graves.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at New Covenant Crossroads Church, 720 Bruce School Road, Beaver Dam.
Expressions of sympathy: Lisa Fulton Hicks Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
