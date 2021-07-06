Lisa Kurk, aka Lou Lou or Sis, 60, of Owensboro went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2021. She was born on Nov. 2, 1960, in Louisville. Lisa resided the majority of her life at Wendell Foster. While there she touched many and made lifelong friends. Wendell Foster is the place where she met her chosen family. In 2019, Lisa moved to her forever home with her forever family. Lisa definitely ran the house! She had her caregivers, Mary and EB Ramsey, wrapped around her little finger. Lisa enjoyed the simple things in life; from a sock-hop to a rap concert. She spent the last two years of her life exploring the world and new found independence. She was always up for an adventure! Outside, enjoying God’s creation, is where she was truly happy. Her belly laugh while on the water would echo through the coves. Her smile would light the darkest rooms and days. To know her is to know unconditional love.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert L. Kurk, and many friends she made through her journey in life.
Survivors include her mother, Frances Manious Kurk; sister, Janet Schmidt; caregivers, Mary and EB Ramsey and family; her “soulmate,” Dempsey; her “bff,” Rosie; and her home away from home, Doug and Susan Lesmeister and their children. Lisa is survived by many, many friends but her amazing friend, Rosilyn, holds a special place in her heart.
Services will be on Friday, July 9, 2021 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Puzzle Pieces, 2401 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
