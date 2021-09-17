BEAVER DAM — Lisa Lavone Hayse, 49, of Beaver Dam died Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 at her residence. Lisa was born on September 2nd, 1972 in Hartford, to Bobby Lyndon Miller and Maggie Faye Casey Miller.
Lisa was a homemaker and loved to paint old windows, mirrors, etc. She loved to fish and target shoot.
Lisa is proceeded in death by her father, Bobby Lyndon Miller.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Davie Lee Hayse; her mother, Maggie Faye Casey Miller; one son, Shawn Lee Hayse; daughters, Sarah (Joshua) Johnson, Samantha (Casey) Stites, Sydney (Charles) Johnson and Amellia Jae Hayse; one brother, Brian (Nancy) Miller; and grandchildren, Josie, Abriella, Cara, Naomi, Nikolai and one unborn.
Funeral services for Lisa will be held 2 p.m Sunday, September 19 at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Stanley Hayse officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 18 at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Sunday. Burial will follow at Sunnydale Cemetery in Hartford.
Online condolences can be left on the Bevil Bros. Funeral Home Website at www.bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
