FALLS OF ROUGH — Lisa M. Meadors, 57, of Falls of Rough, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at her home. She was a 911 dispatch director and a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Tess Hardesty.
Survivors include two daughters, Tessa (Adam) Evans of Falls of Rough and Megan (Justin) Hart of Owensboro; grandchildren Kadence, Gracie-Mae, Trent and Keegan, all of Owensboro; and a brother, Gregory (Sharon) Hardesty of Louisville.
Services are 11 a.m. Monday at Macedonia Baptist Church in Falls of Rough with burial in Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville and from 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the church.
