Lisa Marie Jackson, 38, of Owensboro died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at UK Medical Center in Lexington. Lisa was born on April 8, 1983, to Otis and Rosemary Bartlett. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids, cookouts, shopping, holidays and music. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Otis Bartlett, Jr.; and her father-in-law, Robert Jackson.
Survivors include her husband, Stephen Jackson; mother, Rosemary Masterson; daughter, Jessica Bartlett; son, Austin Henson; grandchildren, Lincoln Oldham and Jaxton Henson; sister, Amy McLevain and her husband, Chris; mother in law, Wilma Jackson; and her dog, Sophie.
There will be no services. Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be to Lisa Jackson Tribute Fund c/o Cecil Funeral Home.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.cecilfuneral
