OWENSBORO — Lisa Marvin, 59, of Owensboro, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Lisa Gail Koon was born Sept. 1, 1963, in Madisonville, Kentucky to Martin and Lois Forehand Koon. Lisa was a homemaker and member of the Baptist Faith. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Martin Koon and by a brother, Wilbur Koon.
She is survived by two daughters, Alicia Green (Adam) of Livermore and Ashley Miles (Chad) of Utica; twelve grandchildren, Brennan Abney (Shayla), Hailee Abney, Katelyn Gross, Kinsley Green, Logan Colburn, Alissa Colburn, Brayden Marvin, Abby Miles, Adalynn Miles, Chase Emery, Alexus Marvin, and Audrey Marvin; a great grandson, Harrison Abney; her mother, Lois Dukes of Central City; two brothers, Mark Koon (Glenda) of Sacramento and Joseph Koon (Linda) of McHenry; and two sisters, Linda Vernon (Mark) of Graham and Martha Staley (Mike) of Madisonville.
Family services will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Lisa’s family.
