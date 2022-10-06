Lisa Michelle Bailey-Mayfield, 41, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born February 20, 1981, in Jacksonville, Florida. Lisa was employed at Hines Precision and enjoyed her job very much. She was an amazing wife, mom, nanny, sister, and daughter and loved spending time with her family and her dog, Maxy Pooh.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grover Sosh and Patricia Calloway Bailey; a son, Caymon Wayne October 13, 1997; and a brother-in-law, Brian Carter February 18, 2006.
Surviving are her husband of seven years, Stephen Todd Mayfield; daughters, Avery Wayne, Zoey Henson, Savannah Mayfield, and Alayna Mayfield; sons, Bentley Mayfield and Dylan Mayfield, all of Owensboro; a grandson, Kaysin Bender; stepchildren, Daniel and Hannah Henson of Owensboro; a sister, Trish Carter of Owensboro; a brother, Daniel Bailey, Jr. of Florida; her mother and father-in-law, Nancy and Steve Meisenhelder of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in St. Williams Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented