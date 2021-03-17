Lisa Moreland Epling, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky after a lengthy illness. She was the daughter of the late Marie and WS Moreland. Lisa was a lifetime resident of Owensboro, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, a volunteer with the symphony auxiliary, Home and Garden Club member, Owensboro Art Museum volunteer and a founding member of Wives of Fleming Park (WOFP) with her dear friends Marilyn Conley, Martha Ludwizak and Simone Montaven.
Lisa was married to David Epling for 38 years and worked with him at their family business, The Earle Men’s Store. She assisted with buying and accounting and had the most beautifully decorated windows for Christmas as well as other times of the year.
Lisa was the favorite aunt of her only niece, Elizabeth Wirth. She taught Elizabeth to eat chocolate and Cokes for breakfast.
Lisa loved to travel, especially to New York City and the beach, where she would spend holidays with family and friends. She was a master gardener and took great pride in her gardens.
In addition to her husband, Lisa is survived by her sister, Lynn Moreland Wirth, and her husband, Skip; her brother, Brad Moreland; her niece, Elizabeth (Dino) Veletanlic; her great-niece, Mila Marie; and her loyal Labrador, Marley.
The memorial service with limited attendance will be Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with the Rev. Keith Switzer officiating. She will be laid to rest in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
All who attend the visitation or service for Mrs. Epling shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the under the carport on the Triplett Street side of the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Church Street Station, P.O. Box 780, New York, NY 10008; or to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Lisa Epling may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented