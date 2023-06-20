Lisa Pierce Sparks, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023. She was born May 15, 1965, in Daviess County to Shirley Bratcher Pierce-Dukes and the late Charles Pierce. She was a very kind and giving person. Lisa enjoyed camping, boating, and spending time with her grandkids.
Along with her father, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Peter “Pete” Sparks, and brothers, Ricky Pierce, Jessie Pierce, and Lester Pierce.
Survivors include her mother, Shirley (Jewel) Pierce-Dukes; children, Nicholas “Nick” (Amber) Sparks and Justin Sparks (Madasin); grandchildren, Alexa, Hunter, Presley, Maxwell, Maisyn, and Rowyn; and siblings, Tommy (Lee) Pierce and Theresa (Marty) Humphery.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will take place Monday, June 19, 2023, at the funeral home from 3 to 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Lisa Pierce Sparks.
