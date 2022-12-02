PLEASANT RIDGE — Lisa Renee Huff, 56, of Pleasant Ridge, departed this world for the Lord’s embrace, Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born April 19, 1966, and was joyously adopted days later by loving parents, Pratt and Nancy Huff.
She is survived by a son, Joey Huff; a brother, William Huff; sisters, Peggy and Dianne Taylor; a second mother, Sybil Taylor; grandchildren, Madysin, Zoey, Cooper, Elijah, and Blakely; as well as many loving friends.
Lisa’s memory will live on in the memories of the family she adored and in the hearts and lives she touched.
A Celebration of Life will be held noon Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Adaburg Baptist Church in Hartford. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Lisa Huff Memorial Fund, c/o Cecil Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Whitesville, KY 42378.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
