LIVERMORE — Lisa Rickard, 64, of Livermore went home to be with the Lord Wednesday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Lisa Gail Powers was born May 25, 1957, in Owensboro to the late Lee Roy and Mary Catherine Clark Powers and was married to John Eldrin Rickard Feb. 25, 1985. Lisa was a 1975 Graduate of Owensboro High School, worked in Government Compliance Department of Glenmore Distillery and was a member of Owensboro Christ Gospel Church. She enjoyed water skiing, boating, singing, shopping and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Lisa was preceded in death by a daughter, Dana Leigh Rickard.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, John Rickard; two sons, Chad Rickard of Owensboro and Tory Rickard (Rachel) of Livermore; three grandchildren, Gabby Rickard, Mia Rickard and Silas Rickard; two brothers, Mike Powers (Shirley) of Owensboro and Kevin Powers (Patsy) of Masonville; and three special friends, Kim, Nancy and Anna.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Revs. Bobby Deason, Jerry Ford and Steve Case officiating. Burial will be in the Island Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Lisa’s family from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Livermore.
Lisa’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Saturday.
