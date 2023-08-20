Hardinsburg — Lisa Smallwood, 56, of Westview died Aug. 16, 2023 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Hospital. She attended Community Praise and Worship and was a special needs teacher at Breckinridge County Middle School.
She is survived by two sons, Adam Smallwood and Jacob Smallwood; two brothers, James Arnold and Michael Wheatley; five sisters, Theresa Sims, Cathy Jo Segura, Monica Arnold, Lisa Wheatley and Samantha Cundiff.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Community Praise and Worship. Burial: Hillcrest Haven Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Pocket Full of Hope.
