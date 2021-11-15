GREENVILLE — Lissie Jean Dunn, 67, of Greenville, died Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 6:16 p.m. in the Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville. Jean was a homemaker and part time farmer. She was of the General Baptist faith.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: Green’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband, Adrian Danny Dunn; sons, Danny Joe Dunn, Jonathon Junior Dunn; sister, Lizzie (Larry) Johnson.
Commented