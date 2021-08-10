Lloyd Carman, 67, of Philpot, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born on June 15, 1954, in Daviess County to the late Mary Carman Nafrady and Vernie Carman. Lloyd was a very good husband, father, and grandfather, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Lloyd was a member of Bethabara Baptist Church where he was a deacon for 25 years and a Sunday School Teacher. He loved playing ping pong, fishing, going to car shows, and riding motorcycles. Lloyd retired after 30 years from the Hines Group.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Jenny Carman; son, Eric Carman (Allison); four grandchildren, Riley Carman, Carter McCoy, Conor McCoy, Kennedy Carman; a brother, Richard Carman (Audrey); two sisters, Karen Kellough (David), Sandy Howard (Rick); several favorite nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Bethabara Baptist Church Building Fund, 2946 KY 142, Philpot, KY 42366.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
