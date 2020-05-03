Lloyd G. Mumford, 99, of Owensboro, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Parc Provence Memory Care in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born on May 9, 1920, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to the late Wylma and Lloyd S. Mumford. Lloyd worked for General Electric for 32 years as an engineer and manager of product planning and sales. He owned Owensboro Cultured Marble for five years, and afterward worked for Big Rivers Electric for 10 more years as system planning engineer, and later as a consultant.
After retiring, he founded the “No Name Club”, a think tank of sorts for all races and walks of life. He read for the blind, volunteered doing tax returns and enjoyed golfing, rollerblading and fitness, winemaking and continued to read daily. He adored his family, a good laugh, travel domestic or abroad, and had a zeal for knowledge.
He was preceded in death by his adoring wife, Anne Garzio Mumford; sister Nancy Claire Dryden; and brother Willard Mumford.
His legacy continues via his children, Pam Munro, Dr. Mark Mumford (Ruth Hayden Mumford) and Dr. Linda Mumford (Tim Williams); grandchildren Andrea Hay, Sean Hay, Dr. Jill Mumford, Jeff Mumford (Dr. Michelle Casson Mumford), Erin King Powell (Craig Powell), Toni Cannon Young (Tyler Young) and Hunter M. Cannon; as well as five great-grandchildren.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to your local humane society/shelter or favorite charity.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davis
Commented