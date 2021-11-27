Lloyd Ray “George” Blandford, 86, of Owensboro, has gone to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, November 24, 2021. He was born July 7, 1935, in West Louisville to the late John Elmer and Mary Ursula Hayden Blandford. Geroge was a veteran and a factory worker with Medley Distillery where he retired after 45 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and United Distillers Union.
George was an avid walker. He enjoyed wood working, playing horseshoes, and watching wrestling with his grandsons and great-grandsons.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Sidney Jo Rowland Blandford; son, Chris Blandford; two brothers, Kenneth and Gary Blandford; sister, Alice Devine; and great-granddaughter, Skyleigh Howard.
George is survived by his children, Tim (Althea) Blandford, Ronald Joseph Blandford, Lori (Rex) McDaniel, Joy (Jack) Hinton, Keith (Lisa) Blandford and foster daughter and end stage caregiver, Tina Carothers; grandchildren, Mary Beth (Norman) Decker, Korrie (James) Semro, AJ McDaniel, Valerie (Matt) Ziegler, Jak McCormick, Brandi (Marcus) Howard, Sydney Blandford, Jason (Zoe) Blandford, Adam Blandford, Sam Blandford, Matthew Carothers, and Melissa Carothers; great-grandchildren, Bethy Ray and Billy Decker, Ethan (Becca Higdon) Semro, Elexis (Carlos Castillo) Semro, Ada Parris, Chelsea and Lucas Ziegler, Dakota, Christopher, and Aubree Howard, Lily Estes, Jayden, Zaylee, and Axel Blandford; and great great-grandchildren, Cynthia Castillo, Kayden Semro, and a great great-grandson on the way, Oliver Lloyd Semro and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Visitation will be held 10:00 am to 12:30 pm at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of Sympathy, in lieu of flowers, may take form of charitable donations to Hospice of Western, Kentucky or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
A special thank you to our end stage caregiver Tina Edmunds Carothers, life long friend and foster daughter, Mary Lou Young, 30 plus years friend, and special thanks to Beth Hagan (Coleman) “Puddin n Pie” who was on call 24/7 for us.
A special thank you to our end stage caregiver Tina Edmunds Carothers, life long friend and foster daughter, Mary Lou Young, 30 plus years friend, and special thanks to Beth Hagan (Coleman) "Puddin n Pie" who was on call 24/7 for us.
