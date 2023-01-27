Lloyd Ray Nash, 83, of Philpot, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at his home. He was born Aug. 20, 1939, in Owensboro to the late Cleo and Vivian Pagan Nash. He was an outstanding athlete throughout his school years including his time at Western Kentucky University. Lloyd had many careers including working at General Electric and Owensboro Police Department. The one career he loved the most was that of coaching football and track at Apollo High School and Burns Middle School. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Nash.
He was survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Helen Goetz Nash; children, Byron Nash of Owensboro, Sara Jane Shively (Larry) of Masonville, and Gates Nash (Christy) of Canton, Georgia; five grandchildren, Alex Shively, Alaira Nash, Sorin Nash, Rachel Goris, and Stephen Shively; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation is from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen Cathedral, 610 Locust St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Western Kentucky for their care.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented