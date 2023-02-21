CENTRAL CITY — Lodell McGuyer Maddox, 95, of Central City, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at 8:05 a.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Mrs. Maddox was born Oct. 22, 1927, in Muhlenberg County. She worked at the GE factory and was a member of Cleaton Baptist Church. She was very involved with her church. In her younger days, she enjoyed spending time on the river with her husband. She also liked working in her yard. She spent time taking care of her precious nieces and nephews. She loved her dog, Ozzie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Maddox; parents, Robert and Viola McGuyer; sisters, Willa Mae Tate and Linda Taylor; and brothers, James McGuyer, Glennis McGuyer, Bobby Gene McGuyer, and Orvil McGuyer.
She is survived by her stepson, Dudley Maddox; sister-in-law, Barbara McGuyer; nieces, Betty (Larry) Adams, Sharlote Lineberry, Meleah (Tom) Givens, and Lisa McGuyer; nephew, Bobby (Renee) McGuyer; and several great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Gary Taylor officiating, assisted by Bro. Joe Chambers. Burial will be in Miller Cemetery. Visitation is from noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomcs.com.
