Logan Allen Davis, 18, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born May 5, 2002, in Muhlenburg County. Logan was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church and would have been a Senior at Owensboro Catholic High School where he was a member of the football team. He was a member of the K.Y.A., K.U.N.A., and the S.C.R.U.B.S. Clubs at O.C.H.S. Logan had a passion for the “Right To Life” March held in Washington, D.C. every year. He had attended and had been a counselor at the Gasper River Catholic Youth Camp.
Logan was a teenager, but carried himself like a man. Big #68 was a gentleman on and off the field. His larger than life size, personality, smile, heart, and most importantly, his faith in God, would light up any room he would walk in to. Logan had many friends, but a very close circle known as “The Bros.” He had a deep love for his mom and sister and was truly the man of the house and cared for them deeply. Truly special people make others around them great, long after they are gone. That was Logan.
Logan was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Alma Davis.
Surviving are his mother, Karla Davis, of Owensboro; his father, Richie Davis, of Muhlenburg County; sister, Haley Davis (fiancé Jack Henry Hagan), of Owensboro; grandparents, Todd and Pat Stelmach, of Owensboro, and Truman Davis, of Muhlenburg County; a great-grandmother, Bertha Wedding, of Philpot; uncles, Kevin (Cassie) Stelmach, of Owensboro and Michael (Elizabeth) Davis, of Tennessee; aunts, Jenny Stelmach, of Owensboro and Amy Davis, of Madisonville; several cousincs including Kayla (Grant) Tichenor, and Cody, Kristina, and Wesley Stelmach, and a number of great aunts and great uncles.
A funeral Mass for Logan will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Steele Stadium on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. There will be no visitation Wednesday morning.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral mass for Logan shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance themselves. Those attending the visitation shall enter the doors under the canopy on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gasper River Catholic Youth Camp, 2695 Jackson Bridge Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101 or to Right To Life, P.O. Box 506, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
