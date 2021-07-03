Logan James Humphrey, 29, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at his home in Paris. He was born Jan. 2, 1992, in Daviess County to Rodney and Linda Morris Humphrey. Logan was a physical therapist at ARK Rehab. He graduated Cum Laude from Centre College with two majors and received his doctorate in physical therapy at University of Kentucky. He enjoyed anime, listening to hip hop, Godzilla and playing video games. Logan was a hardworking, thoughtful and compassionate man.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Clifton R. Morris.
He is survived by his parents, Rodney and Linda Morris Humphrey; brother Landon Chase Humphrey; girlfriend Kara Christiansen; grandparents Anna Lee Morris, Alice Faye Means (Charlie) and Carroll James Humphrey (Linda); aunts Bridgett Humphrey, Brenda J. Bowen (Don), Vicki Howe (Denny)
and Darlene Stelmach;
and uncles Danny Ray Morris (Karan) and Roger Morris (Michelle).
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and may be viewed at 4 p.m. at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Logan Humphrey Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
