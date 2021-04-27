Lois A. Purdy, 62, of Owensboro, passed away April 23, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Oct. 29, 1958, in Owensboro, to the late Henry and Lydia Jolly Johnson. Lois enjoyed showing dogs, trips to the beach, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of almost 25 years, Dr. Bill Purdy; her daughters, Sondra Johnson and Corinne Young; her stepchildren, William (Lisa) Purdy Jr., Kelly (Albert) Risch, and Mac (Jaime) Purdy; her nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Jesse Johnson and Michael Johnson.
Public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Services are private. Please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckinridge Street side of the funeral home.
Visitors shall be within current health and safety directives and wear personal protective masks.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Lois Purdy may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented