GREENVILLE — Lois Ann Osbourne, 51, of Greenville, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at 12:17 p.m. at Maple Health and Rehabilitation in Greenville.
Survivors: daughters, Brooklyn (Justin) Lee and Mesha Osborne; sisters, Sonja Cottrell, Crystal (Brian) Hurt, and Kelly (Bryan) Bishop; and brothers, James (Samantha) Cottrell and J.T. (Kelly) Cottrell, Jr.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Lois Ann Osbourne Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
