We are sad to announce the passing of Lois Ann Tapp, 78, of Owensboro, Friday, June 3, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born August 10, 1943, in Russellville to the late Boyce and Beverly Renfro. Lois graduated from Owensboro High School, worked as a beautician for three years, and worked at Tapp Motors her entire life following that. She was married to Thomas Ray Tapp April 22, 1963, and has spent every day of her life taking care of Tommy and her two sons, Thomas Tapp II and Timmy Tapp, as well as handling the day-to-day office work at Tapp Motors. She was an animal lover and her three dogs, Harley, Bentley, and Canyon miss her daily. She is also missed by countless family and friends.
Lois is survived by her husband of 59 years, Tommy Tapp Sr.; two sons, Tommy Tapp Jr. and his wife, Shari, and Timmy Tapp; grandchildren, Taylor Preda (Vali), Sydney Gentry (Mark), Torrey (Josh) Cooper, and Brandon Tapp (Natalie); great-grandchildren, Ellie, Owen, and Liam Girten, Nadia and Vera Preda, Asher Tapp-Winters, Aurora and Abriel Cooper, and Kieran Tapp.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Services for Lois are private.
Memories and condolences for the family of Lois Tapp may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented