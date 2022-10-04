Lois Arlene Wiseman, 86, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at The Heartford House in Owensboro. She was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut September 4, 1936, to the late Lewis Arthur and Helen Irene McCollum Whittlesey. Lois was an accomplished author having written two books. Her enjoyments in life were quilting, painting, drawing, and flowers, but most of all she loved helping others. She loved to dance, bluegrass country music, and she could play any instrument.
In addition to her parents, Lois is preceded in death by her husbands, Walter Schwartz and Harold Wiseman; a son, Kevin Whitcher; and a step-daughter, Sandra Whitcher.
Lois is survived by her children, Laurrie (Danny) Thomas, Arte Whyte, and Linda (Jan Taylor-White-Wiseman) White-Wiseman; a step-daughter, Patricia Dolson; grandchildren, Nicole Allen, Natosha Richardson, Jessica Congero, James Dorton, Nichele Wyatt-Whyte, Tera Wyatt-Whyte, Devin Thomas, and Corey Thomas; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Abbygail, Dakota, Scarlet, Brian, and Jesse Allen, Claire Wagoner, Adeline, Ella, Keali, Dominic, Jesse, and Damon Thomas, Hayden Rasmusen, Jackson Congero, Katerina and Alee Dorton, and Carter Hull; a sister, Nancy Bryan; and a brother, Mansfield Vars.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
