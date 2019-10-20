HAWESVILLE -- Lois B. Johnson, 84, passed away Oct. 16, 2019, at her home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Daviess County Sept. 12, 1935, to Herschel and Rita Sapp Brasher.
She was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School. Lois loved her family, church and community. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, where she played the organ and was in charge of the music program spanning decades. During this time, she played for many weddings, funerals and worship services. She was involved in several church and civic organizations on local, district and state levels. Lois was instrumental in the conception of Farm Safety Day, which was a joint effort of Kentucky Farm Bureau and the extension council. She served as the Hancock County Extension Council chairman, Green River Area Extension Council chairman, as a representative of the State Extension Council, as well as women's chairman for Hancock County Farm Bureau and district women's chairman. Lois was also part of the committee that helped to bring hospice to Hancock County. Lois liked to read, garden and preserve fruits and vegetables for her family. She adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Victor, of 63 years; a son, Philip N. Johnson; brother Steve Brasher; sister Christina Payne; a grandson, Philip R. Quinn; and daughter in law, Kay Johnson.
Survived by children, Noel (Monty) Quinn, Albin "AJ" Johnson, Chris (Patsy) Johnson, Tony Johnson, all of Hawesville, Rita (Chuck) Hardesty, Anne (Chuck) Hagan of Whitesville, and Nancy (Jerome) Doyle of Franklin; grandchildren Joseph (Nicole) Quinn, Jane Quinn, Tori, Trey, Keaton and Brittney Johnson, Beth (Bryan) French, Todd (Whitney), Ben (Candace), Will and Nate Johnson, Daniel, Zachary and Mary Hardesty, Coty (Lora) Johnson, Kayla (Jon) Veach, Ryan (Nicole) Johnson, Whitney (Eric) Lossie, Jessy (Ethan) Bennett, Jordan (Matt) Pogue, Emma (Tyler) Grant, Ethan (Kelly) Hagan, Courtney Hagan, Kate (Adrian) Cruz, Philip and Rebecca Doyle; and 27 great-grandchildren; and siblings Jane Thompson, Leon Brasher, Darrell Brasher, Sharon Payne, Danny Brasher, Paul Brasher, David Brasher and Martin Brasher
A funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Father Augusty Valomchalil officiating with interment following in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Lois's family will greet friends Sunday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville from 3 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. and Monday at the church from 8 to 10:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Lawrence Music, or St. Lawrence Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be left for Lois's family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented