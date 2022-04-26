BEECH GROVE — Lois Conrad, 89, of Beech Grove, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Lois retired as a cook from Calhoun Elementary School and was a member of Beulah General Baptist Church.
Survivors: sons, Tommy Conrad (Beth) and Brett Conrad (Crystal); daughters, Nona Cobb (Cammie), Melinda Huckleberry (Ronald), and Darlene Woosley (Mike); brother, Ray Jennings (Diane); and sisters, Carolyn Guy, Linda Pruner (Jim), Dorothy Maxwell (John), and Kim Moore (Roy).
Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Lois’ services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Lois Conrad family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1905.
