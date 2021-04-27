HARTFORD — Lois DeAnn Manning, 60, of Hartford, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. She was born July 22, 1960, in Harrisburg, Illinois, the daughter of Kay Deal Giudici and the late Veltman Manning.
Lois graduated from DeLano High School and received an associate’s degree from Penn Valley Jr. College. She was a devoted employee of Walmart who enjoyed cooking, especially preparing large meals for her family.
She was a member of Ohio County Senior Citizens and Hartford Christian Church. DeAnn enjoyed having fun with her family and loved the family pets. She loved her family with all of her heart.
Aside from her father, DeAnn was preceded in death by her stepfather, Dan Giudici.
Left to honor Lois’ memory are her mother, Kay Giudici and her sister, Cindy Burden (Kent).
A gathering of friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home in Hartford.
All who wish to honor Lois at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Lois DeAnn Manning and sign her virtual guestbook, at www.millerschapmire.com.
