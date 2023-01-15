Graham — Lois Dell Groves, of Graham, died on Jan. 13, 2023, at 8:10 p.m. at her residence. She was born on May 24, 1944, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and a member of Little Mission Church.
She was survived by her children Vickie (Brian) Owens, Judy (Dewayne) Cobb, Patty (William) Putman and Scottie (Sarah) Groves; companion, Darrley Putman,; grandchildren, Crystal (Jeremy) White, Jamie (Amanda) Cobb, Lou (Randy) Coulon, Aimee (Nathan) Dukes, Kayla (Anthony) Wester, Amber (Jeffery) Whitehouse, Sierra Wood, Austin (Jackie) Groves, Preston (Anna Beth) Groves and Easton Groves; seventeen great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Nell Shutt, Daphne Cobb, Aliene Oldham and Joyce Rolley; and brother, Jerry Rolley.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16 at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Gene Rickard officiating. Burial: Following service in Rolley Family Cemetery with her grandchildren serving as pallbearers.
Visitation: 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
