Lois Gaynelle Allen, 77, of Philpot, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Born in Hancock County on Feb. 25, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Roy Edward and Sarah Schafer Gibbs. She retired from US Bank.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Gibbs, Jr.
Surviving are her husband, Dennis Allen; a son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Jennifer Brown; granddaughter, Morgan Rich; grandson, Chris (Emyle) Bartlett; stepchildren, Angela (Ed) Eddinger, Denny (Jennifer) Allen, Jimmy (Bethany) Allen, Steve (Stacy) Allen, Jon (Amber) Allen, and Nick Allen; 18 stepgrandchildren; five step great-grandchildren; and several cousins.
The family would like to thank the the staff at Vanderbilt Hospital, especially the CVICU Unit and Dr. Balsara.
Services will be scheduled at a later date. Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
