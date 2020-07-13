Lois Graham More, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Wellington Parc. She was born in Owensboro to the late Ellis Vernon and Virginia Hodskins Graham.
Mrs. More was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and had a gift for making others feel special. She was a longtime and active member of Third Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George H. More, Jr.; son, George H. “Butch” More, III; and a sister, Betty Graham Elder and her husband, Walter Elder.
Mrs. More is survived by her daughters, Virginia “Ginny” Shelton, of Rockport, Indiana, and Deborah Mascenik, of Owensboro; grandchildren, Chad Mascenik (Ashley), Zack Shelton (Eleisha), Ryan Mascenik, Mia Mascenik and Marcy Shelton (Jeff); 16 great-grandchildren; a half-sister, Sherry Morgan; and half-brother, Rick Graham.
A memorial service with limited attendance will be held at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The number of those attending the service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Memorial contributions may be made to the International Essential Tremor Foundation, PO Box 14005, Lenexa, Kansas 66285 or Wellington Parc, 2885 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff at Wellington Parc for the amazing and loving care provided to Mrs. More.
Memories and condolences for the family of Lois Graham More may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
