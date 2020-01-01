Lois Jean Pate, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Sept. 30, 1936, in Daviess County to the late Samuel and Thelma Clark. Lois was a member of Third Baptist Church and retired from South Central Bell after 27 years as an operator. She also had worked at Lowe's as a telephone operator. Lois was a homemaker, enjoyed flower gardening and raising tomatoes. She especially loved her three sons and grandchildren and spending the holiday season with them.
Lois was preceded in death by two of her sons, Scotty Pate on Oct. 23, 2002, and Timmy Pate on Nov. 22, 2017; the father of her children, Paul Pate, on May 16, 2017; and two sisters, Patty Woosnam and Anna Faye Payne.
Surviving are a son, Brian Pate of Owensboro; six grandchildren, Eric Pate, Chelsea Pate, Ashley Pate, Ryan Pate, Cameron Pate and Emily Pate; and six great-grandchildren, Trace, Edison, Brentley, Eden, Wesley and Hadley.
The funeral service for Lois Jean Pate will be noon Friday, Jan. 3, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until noon Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital for Children.
Memories and condolences to the family of Lois Jean Pate can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
