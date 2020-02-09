BEAVER DAM — Lois “Joan” Ashton Johnson, 82, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. She was born on June 29, 1937, in Hopkins County, to the late Hugh Porter and Juanita Likens Ashton. Joan worked as a licensed practical nurse.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Donald Johnson; one son, Donald Ray Johnson; and one daughter, Kathy Johnson.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory two sons, Richard (Annette) Johnson, of Olaton, and Kevin (Donya) Johnson, of Beaver Dam; one sister, Hilma Stewart, of Rockport; eight grandchildren, April (Steven) Lamb, Jeffrey Johnson, Thomas Simpson, Angel (Lee Patrick) Maiden, Alyson Johnson, Ashton Johnson, Trace Tichenor and Destiny Johnson; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2019, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Joan’s family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Lois “Joan” Ashton Johnson by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danks
Commented