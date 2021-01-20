BUEL — Lois Johnson, 90, of the Buel Community in McLean County went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at her home. Lois Ray Troutman was born Oct. 21, 1930, in McLean County to the late Dan Yeiser and Jenny Ruth Lee Troutman and was married to George Melvin Johnson on Dec. 12, 1946.
Lois was a dedicated mother and treasured every moment with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She especially loved her role of Granny. She had a very outgoing personality and always made those around her laugh and feel at ease. She made friends everywhere she went and never met a stranger. Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her knew she was a child of God.
Lois was a lifelong member of Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church and leaves behind a grieving church family. She served in various roles at the church including Sunday school teacher, director of Bible school, member of the prayer team, church choir, Ladies Mission Group and a PHC delegation member. She loved her music! At an early age, she learned to play the piano by ear. She sang in a trio for the radio station WOMI, she sang in trios and quartets and especially loved singing with her children in a family group for special music at church. Southern Gospel Quartet Music was her very favorite type of music.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, George M. Johnson, who died Aug. 21, 2012.
Survivors include a daughter, Judy Brown Campbell (Gary) of Calhoun; three sons, Dannie Johnson (Jayne) of Livermore and Rickie Johnson (Jeannie) and Gary Johnson (Cindy), both of Calhoun; a special nephew, Donald Troutman (Judy) of Sturgis; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be a private family celebration at the Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church with the Revs. Ron Hampton and Tracy Burnett officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery. There will be no public services. Lois’ services will be streamed on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Lois’ family. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Lois’ family wishes to express their appreciation to both Hospice and Judy Logsdon for the personal care and attention shown to their mother.
The Lois Johnson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hope Cemetery Fund, c/o Tom Howard, 3583 State Route 136 E., Calhoun, KY 42327.
