BEAVER DAM -- On Nov. 28, 2019, Lois Mae Allen Cook boarded the train to Jordan, her ticket earned by a lifetime of humble, yet unwavering faith in Him who loves the most.
She was born June 14, 1930, to the late H.E. and Eileen (Glass) Allen of Renfrow and married to Ethel Cook Jr. on Sept. 17, 1948, who passed on March 26, 1965. At the age of 34, she found herself as a single mother of nine children, ages 15 years to 16 months. Throughout the times that followed, she faced hardship after hardship, disappointment and pain. But, like a beacon in the storm, her love for and commitment to her family never faltered. She was devoted to loved ones: sons and daughters, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, as well as her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. With a kind word, a smile and soft voice, all were welcomed into her home, a place of peace, acceptance and love. She was a devoted member of Sugar Grove Church of Christ in Renfrow, where she found support and comfort throughout her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother, James Allen; and daughter-in-law Mona (Ford) Cook.
She is survived by her nine children, daughter Beverly Ashby, son Robert (Mary Lou), son Leonard, daughter Pamela Wilson (Kenneth), son Danny (Elizabeth), daughter Lola Austin (Harold), son Mark (Gay), daughter Rebecca Williams and daughter Mary Sarah; by her beloved grandchildren, Shelley Patterson, Sabrina Reed (Matt), Dennis (Sarah), Eve Baker (Freddie), Danielle Smith (Eric), Brandy Smith (Justin), Allen (Michelle), Noah Ashby, Kristi Reed (Justin), Arthur (Miranda), Cassandra Bryant (Jonathan), Jacob Williams (Melanie), Harrison (Rachel), and Stuart; with dearest great-grandchildren, Chancellor, Breeze, Gracie, Alex, Trey, Marshall, Emerson, Claire, Elise Mona, Caroline, Cole, Shepherd, Rogan, Taylor, Bryson, Emily, Ella, Kody, Nicholas, Avery, Peter, Kensington, Jackson and Charlotte; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec, 1, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
