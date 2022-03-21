Lois Marie Beyke Goetz, 83, of Owensboro, passed away on March 18, 2022. She was born on July 31, 1938, to the late Beulah and Sylvester Beyke.
She worked at the Cigar Factory and Westinghouse before retiring from General Electric. She loved working in her yard, watching sports, and being with her family. She was always ready for mischief and a laugh. She will be greatly missed by her family.
In addition to her parents, also preceding her in death were her husband, Frederick Goetz, and a sibling, Dorothy Jean Beyke.
Left to cherish and honor her memory are her children, Rick (Lizann) Thompson, Sonya (Scott) Clark, Kelly (Wade) Lewis, and Donald Thompson; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, James Beyke of Central City, Jack (Dolores) Beyke of Owensboro, and Brenda Haase of Washington, and her four-legged companions, Puddles and Harley.
The family would like to express special thanks to her grandson, Justin Thompson, who lived and took care of her this past year allowing her to stay at home until her final days.
Service will be at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Hospice Palliative Care of Western KY or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Hospice Palliative Care of Western KY or the Alzheimer's Association.
