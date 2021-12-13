Lois Marie Duke, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 24, 1947, in Daviess County to the late J.B. and Josetta Coomes. She retired from G.E. and loved gardening.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Therese Roby.
Survivors include her two sons, Kenneth Duke (Amber) and Kevin Duke; two grandsons, Cameron and Nolan; three sisters, Sister Marie Joseph Coomes, Mildred Casebier and Margaret Jackson (Larry); four brothers, Tommy Coomes, Bobby Coomes (Connie), Bill Coomes (Kaye) and David Coomes; and brother-in-law Steve Roby.
Private services will be held at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Commented