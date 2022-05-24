Lois Marie Weaver passed away at her home in Radcliff Friday. She is preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Marietta Morris and her brother, Charlie Morris.
Lois is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Colonel Mike Weaver; daughters, Rebecca Clarke (Sid), Cyndi Crocker (Ben), Tess Wardell and Kate Graves (Matt); grandchildren, Kasey, Kelley, SarahKate, Alex, Drew, Reed, Liz, Michael, Annabelle, Caroline and Elizabeth; great-grandson, Clarke; sisters, Renny Crow, Dottye Moore (Bob), Judy O’Bryan (Jerry); brother, Woody Morris (Louvene); sister-in-law, Sue Morris, and many treasured nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.
Lois was born on February 11, 1940, in the small town of West Louisville. On March 18, 1961, she married Mike Weaver, the love of her life. Mike grew up nearby, in Livia, but his long military career took them far from their homes in Western Kentucky. As they raised four daughters, Lois made one new home for them after another in Texas, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Alabama, England, Korea and finally, in Radcliff. She often managed the home and children alone as Mike’s service pulled them apart, including during his two tours in Vietnam.
Lois was a devoted wife and mother whose intelligence, charm, and fortitude made her husband’s military service and career possible. At the same time, she built her own remarkable career as a teacher, counselor, and school principal. While raising four children, Lois earned a degree in History and Secondary Education at St. Mary’s College in Leavenworth, Kansas. She later earned a master’s degree and Rank I in Guidance and Counseling from Western Kentucky University.
Lois was a beloved history teacher at North Hardin High School from 1978 until 1984. Her creativity and passion brought history to life and made it a favorite subject for most everyone she taught. She taught at Seoul International School in Korea before returning to North Hardin as a guidance counselor in 1988. Lois retired from North Hardin in 1995, and became the Principal of St. Christopher School where she served until 2000. She was a devoted educator who made an enormous impact on countless students and families.
The family is enormously grateful to the many people who helped care for Lois through a prolonged illness, including Mercedes Baez, Lisa Haynes, Dr. Jim Duncan, the nurses of Hosparus, and, most especially, her beloved sister and brother-in-law, Dottye and Bob Moore. Their unwavering love and support made it possible for Lois to remain in her own home.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 25 at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff from 4 to 8 p.m. (EST) with a prayer service at 7 p.m. (EST) The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Radcliff on Thursday, May 26 at 11a.m. (EST), with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. (EST) at the church. A second mass will be held prior to burial at St. Anthony Catholic Parish in Utica at 11 a.m. (CST) Friday, May 27, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. (CST) at the church.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.nebfh.com.
Commented