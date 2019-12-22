Lois McCamish Spencer, 91, passed gently into the waiting arms of her Lord and Savior on Dec. 21, 2019. Waiting to welcome her heavenly arrival was her husband Earl and her daughter Phyllis.
Left behind to celebrate her life are her daughters, Paula Hammers and Pam Totten; grandchildren Brad (Sandra) Hammers, Ashley (Danny) Crowe and Craig Trotten; and multiple great-grandchildren.
Lois lived a life full of love for others. She had a true servant's heart and dedicated herself to caring for other people. Lois never had an opportunity to complete nursing school, but that didn't stop her -- she worked to certify her home as a personal care home and brought in patients that she treated as family. She continued her love of others when she moved to Owensboro, working with Hospice and privately to provide dignified, loving care.
Aging didn't slow her down. Lois stayed active working in her yard, attending activities at the Elizabeth Munday Center, and most of all going to church, where she loved to listen to gospel music and worship her Lord. She charmed every person who had the opportunity to meet her with her kindness and goodness. Lois loved life and all of the people she shared it with, and her spirit of strength, love and joy will live on in the lives of all people she touched.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Brother Mitch Donahue officiating. Visitation will be from 1 until 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Lois Spencer may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
