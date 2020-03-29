Mrs. Lois Wood Patton, 97 years young, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends after a short illness. She was born Dec. 18, 1922, in McLean County to the late Theodore and Arie Bowman Wood. Lois was of the Baptist faith and belonged to First Baptist Church here in Owensboro for some 50 years. She was employed by General Electric for 30 years before retiring. She loved her family deeply and enjoyed her home.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Patton; a brother, Charles William Wood; and a brother-in-law, Billy R. “Duck” Davis.
Lois is survived by her sisters, Navada W. “Baylo” Davis of Island and Artie W. Morris (Phillip) of Shelbyville; a stepson, Clyde Thomas Patton (Jonelle) of Texas; four stepgrandchildren, Allen, Pennie, Jackie and Richard, all of Texas; three nephews, Kyle Davis (Melinda), Kevin Morris (Jodi) and Karlen Morris (Jandi); one niece, Renee Howell (Eddie); several great-nieces and great-nephews; and many great friends.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Mrs. Patton’s funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private. Her family will be planning a celebration of her life to be held at a later date.
