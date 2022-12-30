Lola Florence White, 92, of Owensboro, passed away at 6:29 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center in Owensboro. Lola was the last remaining of 14 children born to Lon and Tillie Carter. She was of the Pentecostal faith, but in later years attended Grace Pointe Baptist Church. She enjoyed word searches, reading her Bible, and watching Wheel of Fortune.
In addition to her parents, Lola was preceded in death by her husband, Nat White, Jr.; daughter, Audrey Hamby; granddaughter, Angie Bolton; and great-grandchildren, Tyler and Lorie.
She is survived by her daughter, Martha Reynolds and husband, Mike, of Owensboro; son, Anthony White and wife, Debi, of Oviedo, Florida; son-in-law, Bob Hamby of Henderson; grandchildren, Stephen Alvey and his wife, Becca, Adam Alvey and his wife, Lea Ann, Marcella Alvey and her husband, Chris, Toby White and his wife, Cathy, Andrew White and his wife, Lauren, Amber Charles and her husband, Mike, Erica White and her husband, Michael, and Bobby Lee Hamby and his wife, Mandy; 19 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lola’s Life Celebration service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home in Henderson, with Reverend Mitch Donohue officiating. Burial will follow in Corydon Cemetery in Corydon. Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the loving care that they gave to our mom.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Grace Pointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave., Owensboro, KY, 42301.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home. Online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
Commented