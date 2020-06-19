GRANDVIEW, Ind. — Lola Jean Doyle, 77, of Grandview, Indiana, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Lola Jean was born in Grandview on Dec. 9, 1942, to the late William Ryan and Leola (Brinkman) Ryan Silverthorn.
Lola Jean was a member of Little Pigeon Baptist Church and Women’s Bible Study. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She also enjoyed sewing.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Richard A. Ryan and Billy Ryan; and her son, Ricky A. Doyle.
Lola Jean is survived by her husband, Jay A. Doyle of Grandview; her children, Brian L. Doyle (Janet) of Westmoreland, Indiana, Christa D. Martell (Dan) of Philpot, Janis J. Smith (Steve) of Nebo and Jason D. Doyle (Connie) of Nortonville; her brother, Robert Ryan (Nancy) of Vancouver, Washington; sisters-in-law Linda Ryan and Barbara Ryan; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Little Pigeon Baptist Church (3249 East County Road, 1200 North, Chrisney, IN 47611), with Pastor Bob Duley officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery in Grandview, Indiana.
Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kim Hay for Highland Cemetery.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.boultinghousefuneralhome.com.
