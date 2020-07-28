GRANDVIEW, Ind. — Lola Mae (Bailey) Skelton, 85, of Grandview, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro.
Survivors include: her children, Connie Owens, Lex Ann Talbott, Cindy Barrett, and Nancy King.
Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Service: private. Burial: Grandview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions: Grandview Church of the Nazarene or Sandy Creek Baptist Church.
Commented