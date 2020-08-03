Lola Mae Goodman, 86, of Owensboro died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Heartland Villa Center. She was born in Ohio County to the late Ernest Bartlett and Mabel Davis Bartlett. Lola was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church and retired from General Electric Motors Division after 39 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Goodman in 1992; a son, Monte Goodman; and 14 siblings.
Survivors include her children, Dennis Goodman, Timothy Goodman, Patricia Smith (Danny), and Cynthia Johnson (Howard); nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Roy Bartlett; sister, Ernestine Evans; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Free Will Baptist Church, 4314 West 5th Street Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Lola’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the Nurses and Staff at Heartland Villa.
