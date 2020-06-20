POPLAR GROVE — Lomer T. Ellis Jr., 85, of Poplar Grove, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Maple Manor Health Care Center in Greenville. Lomer Theodore Ellis, Jr. was born Sept. 27, 1934, in McLean County to the late Lomer Theodore and Mary Irene Logsdon Ellis. Lomer was a farmer and member of Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed woodworking, his winter trips to Florida, hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, Lomer was preceded in death by a son, Teddy Ellis.
Survivors include a daughter, Dara Howard (Jerrol) of Calhoun; three grandchildren, Darath Howard of Calhoun, Jay Howard (Michelle) of Sacramento and Jerrad Howard of Cincinnati; and six great-grandchildren, Carlos Howard, Jaden Howard, Jace Crawford, Triston Menhoum, Daria Howard and Arianna Howard.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Rev. Tab Cook officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Lomer’s family from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday and from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Lomer’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Lomer’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
In support of his grandsons’ love of high school football, the Lomer T. Ellis, Jr. family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to McLean County Football Boosters — Capital Account (for future multi-sports complex), P.O. Box 204, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
