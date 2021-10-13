CABOT — Lonnie D. Seaton, 63, of Cabot, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Lonnie was born March 16, 1958, to the late William and Dorothy (Bowman) Seaton. Lonnie was a member of the United Steel Workers and had worked at Commonwealth Rolled Products for over 20 years. He loved the UK Wildcats, softball, basketball, hunting, NASCAR, spending time outdoors, but especially spending time with his family and his grandkids. He was the best dad to his girls, always going above and beyond. He was a great papaw and was always laughing.
Lonnie is survived by his children, Chasity (Justin) Bartlett and Amanda Seaton; grandchildren Rylen, Layla, Tristan and Remi; siblings Carolyn (Marion) Smith, Talmadge Seaton, Roger Seaton, Ronnie (Vicki) Seaton, Bonnie (Maurice) Hawkins and Kevin (Jennifer) Seaton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved him dearly, and he loved them with his whole heart.
A service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Friendship Baptist Church, 2940 Easton Cabot Road, Fordsville, KY 42343, with burial following at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneral
