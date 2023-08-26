CENTRAL CITY — Lonnie Edward Melton, 76, of Central City, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western KY in Owensboro. He attended Richardson Chapel General Baptist Church and retired from the U.S. Air Force.
Survivors: children, Linda (Chris) Taylor, Teresa (Ken Stout) Rogers, Sandra Griffith, Janice Murphy, and Buddy (Tina) Griffith, and sister, Dean Hopper.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
