Lonnie “Heavy” Hatfield passed forward to his eternal home Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Owensboro. He was born in Gosnell, Arkansas, Dec. 17, 1952, to Harold Hatfield and the late Dorothy Fulks Hatfield.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Fulks; brother Chris Hatfield; sister Donna Jo Hatfield; and stepmother Betty Jo McLeod.
He is survived by his wife, Patti Adams Hatfield; and two sons, Jeremy Paul and his wife, Angela, of Owensboro and Joshua Philip and his wife, Christi, of Beaver Dam.
He also left behind 15 grandchildren, Amelia (a.k.a. Millie), Ezekiel and Elijah (a.k.a. Zeke and Eli), Rudy, Mya, Jacob, Gracie, Jessica, Keegan, Kenzlie, Belle, Aliya, Kianna, Kaiden and Gabriel (a.k.a. Gabe); one great-grandson, Santi; his father, Harold Hatfield, and stepmother Kathryn of Cherokee, Arkansas; two brothers, Glenn Hatfield and his wife, Michelle, of Gilbertsville and Roger Hatfield and his wife, Sheila, of Marietta, South Carolina; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pam and Gary Norman of Eddyville; seven nieces, Heather, Misty, Brittany, Christa, Stevi, Faith and Amber; and two nephews, Landon and Jacob.
The service will be noon Friday at Buena Vista Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and after 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation, please enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made to the Kenya Fund. You can mail your donations to Commonwealth Community Bank, 830 S. Main St., Hartford, KY 42347.
Memories and condolences for the family of Lonnie “Heavy” Hatfield may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented