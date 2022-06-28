GREENVILLE — Lonnie Junior Mitchell died Friday, June 24 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 7, 1947, in Depoy. He was a Vietnam Veteran and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. He was a boilermaker and a retired maintenance worker at Wendell Ford Training Center.
Survivors: sisters, Judy Jernigan, Wanda Lambert, Patsy Franklin, Betty (Mike) Dukes, Janie (Raymond) Groves, and Jeannie Mitchell
Graveside services will be held at Blue Springs Cemetery in Princeton. The date and time are pending.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
